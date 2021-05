HASTINGS – The Hastings Museum is expanding its public hours just in time for summer.

Beginning on May 24, the museum will be open to the public during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Memorial Day on May 31, and will be closed on July 4.

Visit https://hastingsmuseum.org/ for theatre and planetarium show times.