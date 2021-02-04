Hastings Museum Reopens but Will Look Different for the Time Being

HASTINGS – Like a lot of other city facilities, the Hastings Museum has reopened but their operations will be limited for the time being. They will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On Fridays and Sundays they will be open from 1pm-4pm and Saturday from 10am-4pm.

There will be movies, the planetarium will be open, and exhibits will be on display. Becky Tideman, the Marketing Director for the Hastings Museum, says that they are also doing school bookings during the weekdays.

So schools are allowed to make their reservation and come on in for a movie, or to see the museum, or to do the planetarium, or to have a class from one of our educators. It’s working pretty well for them that we will be kind of reserving that Monday through Friday time slot for them. They’re already in their own bubble. And then they come in here and they’re really given enough space, and of course masks are required.

Tideman also reminded everyone that they are still doing their Community Art Project. It’s an art project where the museum had people decorate a puzzle piece and they plan on making the full puzzle an exhibit that will open sometime in February. They will roll out a second round of the exhibit as well so it’s not too late to be a part of the Community Art Project.

More information about the Museum and the Community Art Project can be found at HastingsMuseum.org. Plans for extended capacity and hours are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.