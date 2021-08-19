Hastings Museum to Celebrate Kool-Aid Days with Special Events and Hours

HASTINGS – Kool-Aid Days will get underway on Friday and continue through the weekend and the Hastings Museum will be taking part in the celebration with special events and hours. They will be open Friday and Saturday from 9am to 8pm and on Sunday from 9am to 6pm. Museum admission will also only be five dollars per person each day.

They will have a Kool-Aid Stand with 5 original flavors, yard games, a solar observing, the annual egg drop challenge, and a Kool-Aid Exhibit. Becky Tideman, the Marketing Director for the Hastings Museum, says that they have some great stuff in their store as well.

So many people when they come in for Kool-Aid Days they want a little piece of that memorabilia. We got books for sale, all kinds of PJ pants, earrings, postcards, keychains, all of that kind of stuff. And this year we’ve got a really fun plastic pitcher and two mug sets. They’re going really fast, there’s a limited supply.

The parade will be happening in Downtown Hastings on Saturday at 10am. Which means that streets in the downtown area will be blocked off during the parade. There will also be plenty of other events and activities happening at the Adams County Fairgrounds throughout the weekend.

Kool-Aid Days will be partnering with the Oregon Trail Rodeo this year as well, which is also happening at the Adams County Fairgrounds throughout the weekend. More information can be found at HastingsMuseum.org.