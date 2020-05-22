Hastings Officials Are Urging Safety and Caution as the State Heads into Phase 2 of Re-Opening

HASTINGS – At Friday’s weekly coronavirus press conference, Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte and South Heartland District Health Department Executive Director Michele Bever urged citizens to continue to follow guidelines as we head into phase 2 of re-opening. Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare says they only have one coronavirus patient in house currently.

We’re in good shape, we have everything we need as far as PPE goes, as far as testing goes, as far as treatments. I think we have successfully flattened the curve. And we have watched the trend go in the right direction. There are fewer and fewer patients being admitted to the hospital.

Mary Lanning is still looking into ways to expand their testing capabilities and they did receive a supply of remdesivir.

Michele Bever also said that everyone, especially those people who are at risk, should take the assessment at TestNebraska.Com. Test Nebraska will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds next Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am-11am both days and also 3pm-6pm on Tuesday.. And they will be at the Clay County Fairgrounds on Wednesday from 3pm-6pm.

They also said that if people don’t follow the guidelines in the month of June, there is a possibility the virus can spike again.