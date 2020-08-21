Hastings Officials Host Listening Session For Hastings Regional Center Employees

HASTINGS – Mayor Corey Stutte, Senators Steve Halloran and Dave Murman, and City Council Members Butch Eley and Ted Schroeder were in attendance for a listening session to hear how the Hastings Regional Center employees feel about the impending move of their program to Lincoln and the YRTC girls from the Geneva Center moving to the regional center. The employees wished that their names not be used.

The employees cited many issues including mistrust and miscommunication between themselves and their supervisors, lack of oversight for the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Administrative Services, and lack of care for the kids housed there with substance abuse and mental health issues. The local officials in attendance said they will do what they can to keep the program in Hastings.