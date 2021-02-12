Hastings Parks and Recreation Community Center Reopens; Still Doing Events

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is doing more activities as we continue to move through the coronavirus pandemic. They have reopened the Community Center, which was closed due to the city closing down city facilities. They have free play for pickleball, senior tennis, and basketball as well.

They do ask that everyone wear masks unless they are playing a game. Ryan Martin, the Recreation Superintendent for the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, says in lieu of Daddy Daughter Date Night, they are doing an event called Family Date Night.

We decided to do this date night kit. This idea is for you to register as a couple, whether it be a mom and son, dad and son, or vice versa. And basically, you just get a box that has fun activities in it. And it’s everything that you can do at home. We’ll have fun activities, we’ll have different games for you to do, we’ll have different things for kids to have. Just basically providing supplies for you to have your own little date night at home.

They are also doing a snow sculpture contest through March where they have people make a snow sculpture and send them in for a chance to win prizes and be on the website. They are hosting a Basketball Skills Competition on February 21st as well. Then, on March 7th, they will have their Seasonal Job Fair.

More information about these events and registration can be found at CityofHastings.org/Parks or by stopping their office. They are hopeful they will have more normal activities in the Spring and the aquacourt open in the Summer.