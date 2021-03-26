Hastings Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt This Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will be doing their annual Easter Egg hunt this Saturday for both kids and dogs. The day starts at the dog park southwest of Good Samaritan Village with the Easter Dog Bone Hunt. Small dogs under 30 pounds can participate from 10:30-11, and large dogs over 30 pounds can participate from 11:15-11:45.

Dog bone treats will be hidden inside plastic eggs around the park with pet prizes for each division. The cost is $5 per dog to attend. Ryan Marin, the Recreation Superintendent for the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, says that they recycle the funds back into the dog park.

We’re hoping, in the future, to maybe add some things to the dog park. So we use some of these funds to help maybe make some obstacle courses or something out there at the dog park here in the future. So we really want to spice that up and make it a fun place for dogs to hang out.

The Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 0-10 will be held at Brickyard Park on West D Street. The Easter Bunny will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. to greet families at the starting line, and the egg hunt will begin at 2 p.m.

Candy-filled eggs will be hidden throughout the park for three age divisions, with special prized eggs hidden for each division. There is no cost to attend the kid easter egg hunt.