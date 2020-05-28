Hastings Parks and Recreation Department Loosens Restrictions

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will reopen some facilities starting in June with extra safety protocols in place.

The following facilities will open on June 1:

Park Playgrounds

Park Restrooms

Skate Park

The playgrounds and skate park will not be regularly disinfected, and visitors are reminded to use them at their own risk. The park restrooms will be cleaned one time each day.

On June 8, the Libs Park splash pad will be open to the public. The splash pad will be cleaned once per day.

On June 15, the Heartwell Park wading pool and Lincoln Park wading pool will be open to the public. The wading pools will be cleaned once per day.

The Parks and Recreation Department encourages all visitors to use the following guidelines:

Wash your hands with soap and water before and after visiting

Take breaks to use hand sanitizer

Make an effort to keep six feet of distance from other visitors

Avoid visiting if you’re not feeling well

Avoid visiting if the area is too crowded