Hastings Parks and Recreation Extends Closures

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is extending some closures in an effort to best comply with directed health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Hastings Aquacourt, Libs Park Splash Pad, Heartwell Park Wading Pool and the Lincoln Park Wading Pool were originally set to open on Saturday, May 23. Due to the current directed health measures, they will not open and will remain closed until further notice. The Parks and Recreation Department will re-evaluate the opening of the splash pad and pools should the directed heath measures change.

Under the current DHM, gatherings of more than 10 people in a single indoor or outdoor space is prohibited statewide until May 31 unless the order is renewed, extended or terminated by the state. Under this measure, the opening of pools and splash pads is not feasible by Parks and Recreation staff.

Along with the pools, the following areas remain closed until further notice:

City playgrounds

Skate park

Park restrooms

Park drinking fountains

The summer recreation program events have changed, and details can be found on the Parks and Recreation website at www.cityofhastings.org/parks.