Hastings Parks and Recreation Getting Back to Doing Some Events and Activities

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is getting back to doing some events and activities this month. They are doing another rock scavenger hunt this whole month, where they give clues about the location of a rock on their Facebook page. People who find the rock will be entered in for a gift card. They are also doing adult golf lessons this month as well.

Ryan Martin, the Recreation Superintendent, says that the community center has reopened as well.

We already have pickle ballers come in in the afternoon to play some pickleball. Our courts are open. We have basketball goals and pickleball nets. So you can definitely come in and play. If you want to register for some upcoming programs you can also do that as well.

Movie in the Park will also be making a return this month. They will be showing How to Train Your Dragon on July 31 at Libs Park. That will be free and open to the public.

They are also planning on doing the Third Annual Community Olympics in August, which people can sign up for at the community center or online at CityOfHastings.org/Parks.