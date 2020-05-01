Hastings Parks and Recreation Reminds People of Rules About Visiting Parks

HASTINGS – With the weather getting nicer, Hastings Parks and Recreation wants to remind everyone of the rules that are in place about visiting the local parks. The playgrounds, park restrooms, water fountains, and the skate park are all closed. All the city ball fields remain closed to organized practices and games.

Jeff Hassenstab, the Director of Hastings Parks and Recreation, says not everything is closed.

Those areas that are open, currently, are city trails, green spaces, the dog park, city lakes, and the two disc golf courses.

The Aquacourt’s opening date is yet to be determined and the upcoming revised Directed Health Measures from the state will influence that decision.

A lot of May programming from the parks and recreation have been postponed or cancelled. The list can be found at CityOfHastings.org/parks.