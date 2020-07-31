Hastings Parks and Recreation to Host a Movie in the Park Tonight

HASTINGS – After not being able to host a movie in the park due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hastings Parks and Recreation will have their first one of the year tonight at Libs Park. It will start at 9pm, it is free and open to the public, and they will be showing How to Train Your Dragon.

They did get their plan approved for the event by the South Heartland District Health Department. Ryan Martin, the Recreation Superintendent, says that it’s nice to be able to do an event like this.

It’s a really nice setting there. There’s lots of activities that go on there. We have the Pioneer Spirit Trail that kind of goes through the park. We have a disc golf course there. We have sand volleyball. We have a shelter that people like to rent out. And we have a splash pad as well. It’s a really neat park to come and visit. Hey, we’re going to put on a movie as well. So might as well enjoy that and just kind of enjoy the atmosphere of Libs Park and everything that it has to offer.

They are encouraging people to wear face masks but they will not be required to wear. Martin also said that the event being outside makes it easier to social distance.