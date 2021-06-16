Hastings Parkview Cemetery Receives New Columbarium

HASTINGS – A new columbarium is ready for use at Parkview Cemetery.

The granite columbarium is designed to hold the cremated remains of loved ones and is located in North Terrace Block 8. It houses 120 niches to keep cremains secure.

The new columbarium was delivered on June 9, and the installation of surrounding paving stones is expected to be complete within one month.

Planning for the addition began in the fall of 2020, after the columbarium that was installed in 2005 filled its last remaining niches. The columbarium cost $49,379 and was purchased from Speidell Monuments. The Hastings City Council approved the purchase in October 2020.

Niches are ready for purchase, and are available in single or double selections. Those interested in pricing or other details can contact the Parkview Cemetery office at 402-461-2300.

The new columbarium will be open for visitation during regular cemetery hours before the gates are closed each evening.