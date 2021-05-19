Hastings Pickleball Courts Open at Carter Park

HASTINGS – Brand-new pickleball courts are now open to the public at Carter Park.

The City of Hastings Parks and Recreation Department started the project on April 12, which included court resurfacing, posts, nets and chain-link fencing. The pickleball courts replaced the tennis courts that were there previously, utilizing the existing court foundation and exterior fencing.

“We’re excited for these courts to get some good use, and we encourage the community to get out and play,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said. “We would also like to thank the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau for making the project possible.”

The courts will get a few more finishing touches in the coming weeks including a windscreen, fence caps and signs.

The project cost a total of $55,000. Half was funded by the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the other half was funded by a half-cent sales tax.