Hastings Police Department Announces Text to 911

HASTINGS – Hastings Police Department announced that their 911 Center can now accept text-to-911 for Adams County. Most wireless customers can now send a text-to-911 in an emergency. Text-to-911 should only be used in an emergency situation, when placing a 911 phone call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a phone call, remember these steps:

Do not text and drive

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words, in English, without abbreviations or slang.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Also remember:

A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911. As with all text messages, messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all. If you do not receive a text response from 911, they did not receive your text, try to contact 911 another way. Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911. Text to 911 cannot include more than one person, do not text 911 in a group text. It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report. Prank texters can be located.



Voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.

Text-to-911 service is not available everywhere in Nebraska and the U.S.