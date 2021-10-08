Hastings Police Department Arrest Man with Several Warrants

HASTINGS – On October 07, 2021 at approximately 12:30 P.M. Detective Neelly and Detective Barron of the Hastings Police Department were conducting surveillance in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue. They are both currently assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug & Safe Streets Task Force. The members of this task force consist of: the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, and Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

The Hastings Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Department were on scene during the initial aspects of the investigation. Two subjects were observed exiting a vehicle in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue. The female, who was identified as Holly Hartman, was subsequently arrested for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). The male subject, who was identified as William Packer, fled from Officers into the residence at 315 N Saunders Ave. Packer was wanted for both state and federal warrants and has been a fugitive for over six months.

A perimeter was set up around the residence and Officer Gardner and his partner K9 Kane were requested. Kane alerted and indicated to the odor of illegal drug coming from the vehicle Hartman and Packer exited. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, three handguns, over sixteen thousand in cash and other illegal items.

Other members of the task force responded along with Hastings Police Department staff to continue a perimeter and make the neighborhood safe for the residents. Several attempts were made to have Packer exit the house and surrender himself but he refused.

The Hastings Police Department Tactical Response Team was activated and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the service of the search warrant two male subjects, Gregg Weatherwax and Ryan Moody, were taken into custody for harboring Packer inside the residence.

Many attempts were made to get Packer to surrender himself and he refused to exit the residence until the Tactical Response Team deployed chemical munitions.

The Hastings Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Island Police Department, The Nebraska State Patrol, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with this incident.

William Packer was arrested for outstanding warrants: Adams County – possession of a controlled substance, Hall County- distribution of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug laws and a Federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Packer was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (x3), possess of money while violating drug laws, theft by receiving a stolen firearm and obstructing a police officer. These charges were a result of the events occurring on October 7th, 2021 in the 300 block of North Saunders Ave.

Holly Hartman was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Ryan Moody and Gregg Weatherwax were arrested for accessory to a felony.