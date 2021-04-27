Hastings Police Department Collects Over 140 Pounds of Medication

HASTINGS – The Hastings Police Department collected 145.5 pounds of expired or unwanted prescription drugs as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Department hosted a drive-thru drop off site on April 24. Members of the public were encouraged to bring their old or unused prescription medications and drop them off for proper disposal. HPD will hand deliver the collected medications to the DEA later this week.

The DEA National Take Back program is designed to prevent the abuse of medications as well as accidental poisonings or overdoses. The program ensures the safe disposal of expired or unused medications and prevents the contamination of the local water supply that may occur when drugs are disposed of down a household drain.