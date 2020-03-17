Hastings Police Department Outlines New Guidelines

HASTINGS – By following guidelines from federal, state and local experts, the Hastings Police Department’s commitment to our community will not change. By taking additional precautionary measures, we are attempting to ensure our citizens and officers are staying healthy. This will allow us to continue to best serve the citizens of Hastings.

Citizens may notice some changes in the way officers interact with them in the community. They may practice social distancing, they may limit handshaking, or follow other recommendations to prevent the spread of any illness.

Additionally, the following changes have been made and will remain in effect until further notice:

We are restricting the access to our lobby for immediate police assistance only: If you are in need of a pet license renewal, we have extended the delinquent date to May 30 th , 2020. If you need copies of a police report or accident report you can call 402-461-2380. Accident reports are available on the Hastings Police Department website. You can also email [email protected] to request copies of a report. If you need to pay a parking ticket, please do so by depositing the ticket and payment in the ticket receptacle on the east side of our building. If you are unsure if you should physically come to our lobby for various services, please call 402-461-2380 to discuss the best course of action.

All tours of the Hastings Police Department have been suspended.

Internships and ride-a-longs have been suspended.

All community presentations have been suspended.

Dial 911 for emergencies

Dial 402-461-2380 for non-emergency police services

The Hastings Police Department will continue to provide police services to our community while taking precautions to limit the risk of having contact with COVID-19.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time!