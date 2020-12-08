Hastings Police Department Release Click It or Ticket Numbers

HASTINGS – The Hastings Police Department has released their results from the 2020 Click It or Ticket Mobilization during the month of November. HPD officers worked a total of 92 overtime hours during this event. A total of 4 citations were issued for seat belt violations. Officers issued 115 citations and made a total of 319 contacts with the public. “The Hastings Police Department continuously strives for voluntary compliance to ensure the safety of our citizens and those who visit the City of Hastings”, said Captain Mike Doremus.

According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2019, there were 122 (62%) unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska. In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the 4th worst observed seat belt usage in the United States. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.