Hastings Police Has Seen Rise in Motor Vehicle Thefts

HASTINGS – The Hastings Police Department has been experiencing a higher-than-normal number motor vehicle thefts. Since May 1st, HPD reports that more than twenty-seven motor vehicles have been reported stolen. A majority of vehicles reported stolen have been left running unattended or have been left unlocked with the keys inside during the overnight hours.

None of the vehicles reported stolen were broken into, or wired to start without the keys. Owners are reporting the keys were left inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Most vehicles reported stolen to the Hastings Police Department have been recovered, some have been driven across town and parked, some have been severely damaged.

It appears the majority of these cases are related. Through their investigations, HPD has been able to develop at least four suspects, three juveniles and one adult. These four individuals have been contacted and action was taken regarding a separate investigation. Since contact has been made with these individuals, there have been no reported motor vehicle thefts. HPD is processing large amounts of physical evidence related to these thefts to directly link those responsible and determine appropriate criminal charges.

HPD is continuing to encourage the public to lock their vehicles, remove the keys and other valuables.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please contact the Hastings Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 402-461-2380.