Hastings Police Officer Spots Apartment Fire and Evacuates Everyone

No one was hurt in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Hastings.

The fire was first spotted by a Hastings Police officer, who alerted Hastings Fire and Rescue and began knocking on doors of the multi-apartment residence in the 1100 block of W. 6th Street.

The HPD officer assisted in evacuating four tenants and two dogs from two apartments, and nobody was present in a third apartment at the time of the fire.

Hastings Fire and Rescue responded just after 3:00 p.m., with smoke and flames visible from the upper level of the house. The structure sustained significant damage, and all tenants were displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross..

The fire was under control within 90 minutes, but crews spent several more hours locating hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.