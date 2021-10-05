Hastings Police to Participate in the Pink Patch Project

HASTINGS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Hastings Police Department is joining over 390 agencies across the country and over 20 agencies in Nebraska for the 2021 Pink Patch Project. The purpose of the Pink Patch Project is to increase public awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds for the fight against this disease.

During the month of October, Officers of the Hastings Police Department may be seen wearing pink patches, pink badges or pink undershirts. Some police cars will be adorned with pink emblems. These displays are intended to stimulate conversations within the community and to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

2020-2021 pink shoulder patches will be available for purchase during business hours, in the lobby of the Hastings Police Department. Each patch is $10.00

New for 2021 there are pink patch car magnets for $5.00. They are also offering a $30.00 bundle which includes a pink patch, car magnet and your choice of a painted window or driveway painting of the pink breast cancer ribbon.

All proceeds will be donated to the Forever Pink Foundation. The Forever Pink Foundation is a charity whose mission is to impact the Tri-Cities by providing focus, support, and resources to financially and emotionally assist those battling breast cancer. To see more about the Forever Pink Foundation, to donate or to apply for a grant visit: https://nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org/