Hastings Pool Season Begins this Weekend

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that the 2021 pool season will kick off this Memorial Day weekend.

The Hastings Aquacourt at 2200 W. 3rd St. will open on May 29, which will include the newly-installed splash playground. The Aquacourt will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. through mid-August.

The following daily admission rates will be in place:

Children ages 5-15: $7 from noon to 5 p.m., $6 from 5-8 p.m.

Adults ages 16-54: $8 from noon to 5 p.m., $7 from 5-8 p.m.

Seniors ages 55+: $7 from noon to 5 p.m., $6 from 5-8 p.m.

Children age 4 and under may enter for free.

Weekly admission rates and season pass information can be found at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/aquatics/rates.html

The Libs Park Splash Pad, Heartwell Park Wading Pool and the Lincoln Park Wading Pool will also open on May 29, which are free and open to the public.