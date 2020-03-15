Hastings Public Library, Community Center, and Hastings Museum Closed Until Further Notice

HASTINGS – Hastings Public Library, the Community Center, and the Hastings Museum will be closed until further notice.

Due dates will be extended for items that are checked out, but no new items will be available for checkout or delivery.

All programs and early literacy story times are cancelled, and there will be no bookmobile routes until further notice.

The digital library is still available to access digital media such as ebooks, audiobooks and the information directory at http://hastingslibrary.us/digital/.

Mayor Correy Stutte announced on social media that the public will be updated in the coming days.