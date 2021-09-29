Hastings Public Library Announces Website Update

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library’s website will soon take on a new appearance with an update that is expected to launch on the City of Hastings website this week.

As part of the redesign, web hosting will be brought under the umbrella of the City of Hastings, meaning patrons will be able to access the library’s website and all of its content at https://www.cityofhastings.org/library/. Patrons will still be able to access the library’s new website by using the previously familiar https://hastingslibrary.us/ as well.

The website redesign will include a new layout and graphics, but the content of the website will remain the same. The online catalog will also remain the same, and patrons will still be able to search for items and make account changes in the same manner as before.

Questions can be directed to library staff at 402-461-2346.