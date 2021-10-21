Hastings Public Library Fall Showcase This Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library will be hosting their Fall Showcase this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Library. They’ll start with a story time with Local Author Casey Martin at 10am. Then a brunch with the library board at 11pm. They will also host PIXLab Demos at Noon and 2pm. Rachel Mueller, of the Hastings Public Library, says that they also have events geared towards teens and children as well.

And a really cool family event we are going to be doing at 3pm is Characters on Parade. So this is for kids for all ages. And we will have Pete the cat and Elephant and Piggie here to meet and greet the kids as we make a craft and learn the cool cat boogie with Pete the cat.

And at 1pm there will be a Teen versus Tweens STEM Challenge. They will also have a prize drawing to wrap things up at 4pm.

Elephant and Piggie basket. A Pete the cat basket. For the tweens, we have a Fortnite basket that you can get. We’ve got a projector screen with movie theater candy for the teens. We do have an all ages prize of a Kindle. So you can enter to win a new Kindle Paperwhite. And for adults we have a dinner and a show package. With tickets generously provided by the Hastings Community Theater for their next production of Miracle on 34th Street. And a gift card to the Odyssey downtown.

As you come in to whatever events you come in to that day there will be different colored forms that you can fill out with your name and phone number to be entered in to win the various prizes.

They ask that people register for the event online at HastingsLibrary.US. The event is free and open to the public.