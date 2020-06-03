Hastings Public Library Offers Contactless Pickup Starting Today

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library is implementing a new way for residents to get the most out of its services while maintaining no physical contact between staff members and patrons.

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, the library will have 18 metal lockers set up outside the building, allowing visitors to pick up items they’ve requested. The lockers were purchased with funds from the Hastings Library Foundation and will be located in the alley.

To request an item, visit https://hastingslibrary.us/ or call 402-461-2346. A staff member will call patrons back once their items are ready for pickup, and patrons will have 48 hours to collect the items. Requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, starting with materials requested in March. Patrons will be limited to five items each.

The library remains closed to the public at this time, and some interactive services are still unavailable.