Hastings Public Library Returning to In Person Storytime and More Events in August

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library is starting to look more normal as they are returning to in person Storytime and doing more events in August as well. People don’t need to register and they will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10am and they have baby, preschool, and toddler storytime.

Rachel Mueller, of the Hastings Public LIbrary, says that it’s good to be back to doing in person events.

Really excited to see everybody back in the library and attending our programs. Again, you can look at all that on our calendar at HasitngsLibrary.us. You can filter it by age but everything should be available, you just click on it and register. So the MakerSpace is appointment only and closed on Wednesdays. So it’s open four hours throughout the day.

They also have other in person programs happening in the month of August. On Saturday they have their Teen Manga Club, the PixeLab will be doing a Make and Take Extravaganza on August 16th, Adult Book Club will be on August 18th, Mega Brains Kids Club on August 24th, and then Bad Art Night at the end of August.

More information about these events and registration can be found at HastingsLibrary.US.