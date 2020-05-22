Hastings Public Library Summer Reading Program is Going Virtual This Year

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library will be doing their Summer Reading Program again this year but it’s going virtual. They are doing this so they can still reach as many people as possible. The theme this year is Imagine Your Story and it starts on June 1. The free registration and participation will be completed through an online program called Beanstack, a website and downloadable app where readers will be able to track progress, earn badges and complete the Summer Reading Challenge.

The program is separated into four different groups; Kids in preschool through second grade, Tweens in third through fifth grade, teens in 6th through 12th grade, and adults. Kristy Hruska, a librarian, says they can accommodate those who may not have reliable internet access but still want to participate.

So we are also providing a paper option as well. Where we will keep them in the alley of the library, where they can come pick them up and they can call in and let us know. It will be officially kept online but we will do the tracking for them.

They will also be doing a kick off event live on the Hastings Public Library Facebook Page on June 1.

At 11am we have, for kids and tweens, a kick off involving a knight training program. We’re having Margaret Marsh come and she is going to be training us on swordsmanship skills. And then at 4, teens can join our staff member Rachel. She will be teaching how to make knights armor out of cardboard and duct tape. At 4pm we have Dr Ben Waller from Hastings College. He is going to be doing a presentation on King Arthur.

All other events, crafts and classes have been reimagined in a digital format for the months of June and July. A list of events is available by age group on HastingsLibrary.US, and registration for events can be done in the calendar section.

Events and programs will either be on Facebook or conducted through Zoom. Kits containing supplies for crafts and projects will be constructed for certain events, and will be available for contactless pick up.