Hastings Public Library to Reopen to Appointments Only on Monday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library will reopen its doors on Monday to one hour appointments only. Previously, the library allowed appointments for computer access or tech support only. This will expand to PIXLab access and will allow patrons to browse the library collection and check out materials in person.

Appointments can be made by calling 402-461-2346 or texting 402-969-6244. Materials can still be checked out online and picked up via the lockers outside the building. Morgan Karel, the PR Coordinator for the Hastings Public Library, says that they still have a lot of online content as well.

Check out our Facebook Page. We have storytimes being posted everyday by 10am. Our staff have worked really hard to make story time really fun and really enjoyable. You’re still reading books, we’re still singing, we’re still working on that early literature of getting kids into books.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer, extra sanitization of surfaces and masks are required as well. Plans for extended capacity and hours are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.