Hastings Public Library to Reopen to the Public

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library is planning to reopen to the public without appointments as the community continues to see low community spread of COVID-19.

The library will open its doors on Monday, March 22 with a limited capacity of 100. Masks are required for anyone wishing to visit the library in person, and extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Public hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The PIXLab will be available by appointment for select hours each day.

Visitors age 10 or under will need to be accompanied by an adult.

All programs will continue to be held online until further notice. Members of the public who do not wish to visit in person can still check out materials online at https://hastingslibrary.us/ to be picked up via the lockers outside of the building.