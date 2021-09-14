Hastings Public Makes Mask Optional for the Time Being

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public School Board voted to make masks optional for the time being as long as absences don’t exceed 12 percent. If the absentee rate, for any illness, exceeds 12 percent over a three day period, then masks will be required for 14 days for that particular building.

If the absentee rate is below 12 percent after that 14 day period, then masks will no longer be required. An absentee rate of 20 percent or more will result in that building shutting down briefly to allow for a deep clean and will also result in a mask mandate.