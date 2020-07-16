Hastings Public Schools Board Says Goodbye to Bob Sullivan

HASTINGS – Hastings Public Schools Board member Bob Sullivan will be stepping down from the board due to him moving to a new city. They will find a replacement to serve the rest of Sullivan’s term which will be completed in December. They have 45 days to fill his position. The November General election will decide who gets the seat in January.

The board said goodbye to him at the most recent board meeting. John Bonham, the Vice President of the Hastings Public Schools Board, says that he was a great community member.

In his time on the board I have nothing but great things to say about him. He was an excellent board member. Was always willing to look at both sides of an issue. Very thoughtful. Brought a lot of expertise in the legal field with him. Just overall, great board member. Hate to see him go. I wish him well. It is a big loss, not only for Hastings Public Schools, but also the city of Hastings.

The board also approved an amendment to the budget for the year. The amendment was due to the bond issue that was passed during the May Primary election.

The board will vote on plans for the Fall semester at their August 10th meeting.