Hastings Public Schools Bond Issue Passes

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public School Bond Issue to renovate Morton Elementary and turn it into a preschool has passed according to unofficial results posted on adamscounty.org. The bond was $6 million but there will be no tax increase due to this. 5,290 people voted with 3,466 voting for it and 1,631 voting against it.

The 90 year old building will be turned into a pre school and administrative office. School officials said if this passed they will move out of their current administrative building and relocate to Morton.