Hastings Public Schools Holds Virtual Town Hall Discussing Fall Semester

HASTINGS – Hastings Public Schools held a virtual town hall on their Facebook page to discuss the Fall semester with parents. Many concerns were brought up including masks, attendance, e-learning, social distancing, testing, and protocols when someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Jeff Schneider was joined by Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department and Dr. Curtis Reimer, the school physician.

Schneider said that once their plans and protocols are finalized, they will publish them online at HastingsPublicSchools.Org.

First of all, we are offering both in person and e-learning options. We are requiring face conversing for students and staff members. The only exceptions allowed will be for individuals with a doctors note. We will provide face coverings for all students but they’re also able to bring their own. We’re also going to encourage and, in some cases schedule, hand washing and sanitizing. We’re going to take the temperature of every student at the beginning of every day in the classroom. So many items like this that we’re going to do to try and keep everybody safe.

He stressed the importance of trying to get kids back to school, in person, while keeping the students, faculty, staff, and the community safe. The plan could change and the school board is expected to vote on the plan at the August 10 meeting. School is expected to start August 18.