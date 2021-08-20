Hastings Public Schools Requiring Masks for Pre-K Through Sixth Grade

HASTINGS – Starting on Monday, masks will be required inside all Hastings elementary schools as well as sixth grade classrooms within Hastings Public Schools. The requirement will be for all indoor activities where students are not able to be six feet apart, as well as in school buses.

Exclusions to the requirement will be any meal time or when students or staff are outdoors. Masks will also be required of visitors to HPS facilities if they are in a room with students that fit the requirement. The policy encompasses all elementary schools within the district, but also will include 6th grade classrooms as Hastings Middle School.

The mask policy will not be in effect for 7th or 8th grade students or staff because everyone involved meets the threshold to be vaccinated. The policy will be in place for four weeks starting Monday with the district planning to re-evaluate the decision on September 17.