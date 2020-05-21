Hastings Public Schools Summer Food Program Will Change After Memorial Day

HASTINGS – Starting on Tuesday, May 26, the Hastings Public Schools Summer Feeding Program will be undergoing a bit of a change. Jeff Schneider, Hastings Public Schools Superintendent, says that they will go down to three locations for picking up the sack lunches.

They’re going to be at the middle school, Lincoln Elementary, and Alcott Elementary. We lose some food service staff in the summer so we have to go down to three sites. But we’ll still be able to provide all the meals, it’ll just be at those three locations. And we’ll do that until further notice but we will have some type of feeding program all summer long.

People can pick up the sack lunches for the kids between 11am and 1pm. They normally do their feeding program at Lincoln Elementary and it’s normally dine in. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are sticking with the curbside pick up of sack lunches.