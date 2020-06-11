Hastings Public Schools Talks About Potential Plans for Fall

HASTINGS – At the most recent Hastings Public Schools board meeting, the board talked about how they are planning for the fall. Board member Tracey Katzberg says that the situation is fluid and things are changing constantly.

We’ve made it so electronics will be available. We already had them for eighth grade to senior level. But now we are making them available for first grade through seventh grade. So if we need to do some distance learning, the kids will have the tools in their hands. There’s still going to be more work in that area. It’s a hard situation when some students have a parent at home and some students may not and some students may stay with grandma. If they can’t report to school.

As the state changes regulations they are trying to keep up with what they can do and develop their staff accordingly. Katzberg also said that the staff and students did a great job adjusting in a short period of time during the difficult situation at the end of the school year.

They are planning for the multitude of different situations that might occur come the fall semester, but they would rather have kids in the classroom. But if students and families aren’t comfortable being there in the fall, they will make adjustments for that.