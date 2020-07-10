Hastings Public Schools Talks Plans for Fall Semester at Worksession

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Schools Board discussed three different plans for the Fall semester. They are planning for classes to begin on August 18th. The main two plans that are being considered are to have all students attend and they will recommend face coverings and one where they are requiring face masks.

If they require facemasks, they will be giving them away to students and faculty. The other plan is to have fifty percent of the students attend at a time, whether it be every other day or one half in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, although that is not the preferred plan.

Jeff Schneider, Superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, says that requiring facemasks with full attendance makes the most sense.

We’re really asking our community to get behind us on this. This is not just about HPS, and the people that work there and the kids that go to school there. This affects our entire community. Every employer is going to be affected if we’re shut down. We need people’s help, we need people’s support so that we can stay open. I think that’s what’s best. Not only our students and our stuff but also for our community.

They will also be spacing out the classrooms for social distancing and they will be cleaning and disinfecting more often.

They do have plans just in case the situation gets worse with the coronavirus pandemic. The Fall semester is expected to start on August 18.