Hastings Public Schools Virtual Festival Happening Tonight

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Schools Foundation will be hosting a Virtual Festival Fundraiser tonight, starting at 6pm. They had to hold the festival virtually last year as well.

Craig Kautz, the executive director of the foundation, said that they will replicate things that they have done in the past, like a silent auction.

Where people can perhaps look at up to or over 40 kinds of items that they can actually place a bid on. We have four different raffles going on everywhere from Riddle’s Earrings to Gary Michaels Blazer, to a smoker donated by a couple of our alumni, to a shed built by our own building and trades classroom, so a lot of different things going on as well as a cake walk. We also will have a cool cash giveaway game.

The money raised will go to help out the Hastings Public School Foundation which in turn affects the students and teachers of the Hastings Public Schools District. They recently awarded grants to innovative teachers in the school district.

People can register for the event online at HastingsPublic.Home.Qtego.Net. You can register for the event up until it starts.