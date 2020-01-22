Hastings Public Schools Wants To Turn Morton Elementary to Preschool Through a Bond; Needs Vote of the People

HASTINGS – Hastings Public Schools wants to turn the Old Morton Elementary school building into a preschool and administrative office through a six million dollar bond. In order to do this the people of Hastings must approve it through a vote that will happen on May 12.

The new proposed bond is levy neutral and the school’s property tax rate will remain the same. Hastings Public School Board Member Becky Sullivan says they don’t want to leave the building empty.

We actually had 19 individuals who served on a committee for us to kind of explore what that building could be used for and kind of what the timing of a bond election would be and the committee was unanimous in the fact that we should act on this. So A. so we don’t have that empty building there and B. the longer we wait, the more construction costs go up. It only gets more expensive the longer we sit on it. So that was kind of the thinking of putting this before the public now.

Although the Morton Elementary building was closed in 2016, the building has seen a lot of use over the last few years. Alcott Elementary used the building from 2016 to 2018 and Longfellow Elementary used the building since 2018 but will return to Longfellow in the summer.

The repurposing of Morton Elementary will also be partially funded by two million dollars that was saved from the bond refinance that was passed in September. The vote will be included in the primary election ballot in May.