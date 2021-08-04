Hastings Public Schools Will Decide School Plan at Monday’s Board Meeting

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public School Board will decide on their plan for the upcoming school year at Monday’s board meeting. School will start for everyone on Wednesday, August 18th. Jeff Schneider, Superintendent for Hastings Public Schools, says that there are still a lot of details up in the air.

There’s a huge question mark right now about what it’s going to look like. And let’s be honest, there’s just one question right now. Are you going to require masks or not? That’s what everybody wants to know. I don’t know that answer. What I do know is we are trying to gather input from our parents, from our staff members, listening to health officials. But no matter how we start the school year, we know we’re going to have to be flexible and be ready to change on a moment’s notice.

The fact that there is no guidance from the state through directed health measures, makes the situation more difficult. There isn’t a lot of clarity for how to handle quarantining and isolation due to positive cases and close contacts. Schneider said last year, being able to stay open all year, was a big success. And they will encourage a lot of similar practices.

Most of the things that we want to have in place are not controversial. We’re going to promote washing hands. Hand sanitizer. We’re going to social distance as best we can. We’ll take advantage of the outdoors when the weather is good. Have as many classrooms outside as we can.

The plan the board puts in place on Monday will be flexible and can be changed depending on the situation. Schneider said they will do everything in their power to keep schools open throughout the year.