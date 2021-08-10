Hastings Public Schools Will Encourage, not Require Masks

HASTINGS – At Monday’s board meeting, the Hastings Public School Board voted to strongly encourage, but not require masks for the start of the school year. They held a public hearing during the meeting to discuss their Safe Return to Learn plan. The board voted 7-2, with Brent Gollner and Sharon Brooks voting no, to adopt recommending and not requiring masks. Superintendent Jeff Schneider says that they will encourage a lot of the practices that kept them open last year.

Most of the things that we want to have in place are not controversial. We’re going to promote washing hands. Hand sanitizer. We’re going to social distance as best we can. We’ll take advantage of the outdoors when the weather is good. Have as many classrooms outside as we can.

The plan the board put in place on Monday will be flexible and can be changed depending on the situation. The board also voted to give Schneider the ability to change the plan based on the current situation. That way they won’t have to wait until the next board meeting to make changes.