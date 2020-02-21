Hastings Public Schools Will Now Have to Replace Former Board Member Brady Rhodes

HASTINGS – After dismissing board member Brady Rhodes, who missed two worksessions and a regular meeting in a row, the Hastings Public School Board will now have to go through the process of replacing him.

They will first advertise for the position, then take applications, then conduct interviews and the board will then appoint someone to replace him to serve the rest of his term which will conclude in 2022. Tracey Katzberg, a board member, said that this was a tough decision for the board to make.

He was elected into the public office so we felt like it was different than a teacher, or an employee, taking a sabbatical. So since it was an elected office and there was someone else that was running for his seat, that he beat out, we felt like this was more of the proper chain would be to release him. I know Brady well. Brady has been a great board member for many years now. We got voted on the same year. And I feel comfortable that he will always be in our education system and we’d always want him there too.

Rhodes has been in Latin America with his family and will be until May. The board’s policy is that if a board member misses three straight meetings they will then vote on whether or not to remove that board member. Katzberg also said they didn’t want to set a precedent of going against board policy.