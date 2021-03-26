Hastings Residential Asphalt Resurfacing Projects to Start Monday

HASTINGS – Several residential streets across the city will close temporarily for asphalt resurfacing.

Beginning on Monday, March 29, Vontz Paving will start milling and asphalt resurfacing on four streets in the following order:

Chicago Avenue from C Street to A Street Denver Avenue from 1st Street to 7th Street 5th Street from Burlington Avenue to East Side Blvd 6th Street from Colorado Avenue to Minnesota Avenue

The streets will be closed to through traffic while crews work, and no parking will be allowed on either side of each street. Traffic will be directed with road signs and barricades at intersections until the work is finished.

Crews plan to finish the work in one week, weather permitting.

The resurfacing projects are funded by the Street Sales Tax Fund as part of the One and Six Year Street Plan.