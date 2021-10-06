Hastings Respite Care in Serious Need of Volunteers

HASTINGS – Hastings Respite Care is hosting a free Respite Care Provider Training on Saturday, October 16th from 8:30am to 1:00pm.

Jinx Hackler, of Hastings Respite Care, says that family caregivers are needing help caring for people with special needs and it’s getting harder and harder locating people to meet that need.

And we are currently in serious need of Respite Care Providers to meet the needs of family caregivers in our Community as well as Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster Counties. We’ve decided to hold this special training, hoping that we will have some wonderful people who are interested in helping a family get out and get some time for themselves again.

The training will be held at the Hastings Head Start building and they will be recognizing all coronavirus protocols at the training. They will also provide a boxed lunch at noon.

Hackler says respite care providers are different from a lot of others in home care work.

It can be full time, it can be part time. You set your own hours, your own charges, fees. Families are the one that contact you and you can decide if it sounds like something you would like to do. Hastings Respite Care serves mainly as a trainer, a provider of background checks, and a registry for families to call a place to find out who can come into their home and help.

People can register for the free training by calling Hastings Respite Care and the deadline to register is at least a few days before the event on October 16th.