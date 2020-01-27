Hastings Respite Care to Host Free Caregiver Training

HASTINGS – Hastings Respite Care will be sponsoring a free training for respite care providers and family caregivers in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties.

The training will be held at Hastings Head Start on Saturday. Jinx Hackler, the coordinator for the event, says this free training will give you a lot of information on caregiving.

And we’re going to start at about 8:30 in the morning and go through until 3pm. And we have all kinds of wonderful speakers. And we’ll be talking about several different topics that pertain to caring for someone with special needs. What you need to know and how best to protect yourself and to protect them.

She said they do this because so many family caregivers don’t get any help and that’s why respite services are so important. This training can also be used by current caregivers. The caregivers will be paid and they do ask that you register for the training in advance.

You can register by calling Hastings Respite Care at 402-463-8124. You do have to provide a background check and personal preferences. After the training, they will contact you if they find a place for you to help out with caregiving.