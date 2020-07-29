Hastings Salvation Army Distributing School Supplies

HASTINGS – The Hastings Salvation Army is offering a school supply sign up and distribution through August 7th. These supplies are for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Major Dale Brandenburg of the Hastings Salvation Army says that they usually partner with other organizations for school supplies.

This year we are doing it all by ourselves. The other agencies, because of what’s going on with COVID, their funding just didn’t allow for school supplies. So we felt that it was necessary and that people still needed to get school supplies. We were able to put it together and provide. I know agencies are financially having problems this year so we know people are having financial problems as well. So we think this year is very important that we get out and get the school supplies to parents.

In order to schedule an appointment to fill out the paperwork for school supplies you must call the Salvation Army to set one up. The number is 402-463-0529 extension 1 between the hours of 8am and 5pm Mondays through Fridays. They will let you know what you need to bring and the sign up process takes about ten minutes.

On August 7th through the 9th the Salvation Army will be holding a Stuff the Bus school supply drive as well at WalMart.