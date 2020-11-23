Hastings Salvation Army Kettle and Bell Ringing Fundraiser is Vital This Year

HASTINGS – The Hastings Salvation Army has had a rough year, like most nonprofits and their annual Bell Ringing and Kettle Fundraiser this year might be their most important one yet. They are already out and doing bell ringing at Russ’ Market, Allen’s, and at Walmart.

Major Dale Brandenurg, of the Hastings Salvation Army, says that it is easy to donate.

This year, several businesses in the area, when you go in and make your purchase, let’s say your purchase is $1.90, they’re going to ask: would you like to round that up to $2.00 to give to the Salvation Army. So we’re hoping, with less people carrying change, that by doing the round up series that this will maybe take the place of the money we normally would be getting from the countertop kettles.

They started their summer mobile feeding program early in March to help out people who were struggling due to the pandemic and that has affected their budget.

We didn’t really have the funds to do that. We had to rearrange some funds and apply for some grants and what have you. So our finances this year are probably the lowest they’ve ever been at this time of the year.

They have also been helping people out more this year with rent and utilities assistance and they haven’t had as many opportunities to fundraise. So that means they’ve had less revenue coming in and more resources going out than normal years, making this year’s Kettle and Bellringing Fundraiser all the more important.

They are also still looking for volunteers to help with bell ringing. If you wish to volunteer you can visit RegiterToRing.org. They are taking precautions to protect bell ringers during the pandemic.