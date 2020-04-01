Hastings Salvation Army Starts Mobile Feeding Program Early

HASTINGS – The Hastings Salvation Army starts their mobile feeding program early due to people potentially losing income because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, they are only doing it at one location Monday through Friday from 4-6.

They are located on H Street off of Burlington right next to the Stuff and Storage. Major Dale Brandenburg of the Salvation Army said that plenty of organizations are trying to help out during this time.

We are able to go right to the people and help them out. They can go to Hastings Public Schools and get lunch. And of course, you can always go to Catholic Social Services. You can go to Catholic Social Services during the day time and always get a lunch sack. But there’s two days a week where they actually do a hot meal. So there are opportunities out there if you’re able to get to the different locations and get free food.

The Salvation Army will not turn anyone away unless they have run out of food for that day. Brandenburg also said this program is for everyone, not just kids. Since they are starting their mobile feeding program early, it usually starts in the Summer, they are in need of donations.

If you wish to donate you can send it to 400 South Burlington Avenue or call them at 402-463-0529. They ask that you put COVID-19 on the check.